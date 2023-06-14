Folksinger Michael Johnathon and the all-volunteer production crew of the nationally syndicated radio and TV broadcast WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour is excited to announce becoming a Silver Winner of the 44th Annual Telly Awards, for their new spin-off TV series, WoodSongs Kids.
The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.
The format of WoodSongs Kids, described as “Mr. Rogers meets the Grand Ole Opry,” is a live audience broadcast exclusively for young performers from across America
WoodSongs Kids began airing on PBS affiliates in May 2023, and produced at the Lyric Theater in Lexington, Kentucky. Similar to the original WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, WoodSongs Kids features numerous kid musicians ages 6-16, from all over the country, along with folksinger Michael Johnathon who opens each show singing with his 8-year-old daughter Makayla Rayne and interviews the young musicians through the 30-minute show.
Phoebe White, 12, of London, was invited to perform on the premier episode.
“We have featured young kids on every WoodSongs broadcast for years, making it a highlight of the show every week,” Johnathon said. “WoodSongs Kids is devoted exclusively to the kids of America’s front porch.”
With a global partnership with the Department of Kentucky Tourism, VisitLEX and Martin Guitars, an extended residency for the next five years at the historic Lyric Theatre and a recently installed exhibit at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, WoodSongs continues to grow its radio affiliate base, enhance its online presence, and expand its large TV audience. WoodSongs invites people from around the world to visit and experience the welcoming “front porch” of Kentucky, which is at the crossroads of America’s folk, country and bluegrass music communities.
For official show information, production updates and to watch and listen to the first season on the new WoodSongs Kid series visit WoodSongsKids.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.