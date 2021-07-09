BARBOURVILLE — The North Laurel 11-12-year old All Stars shut out Corbin Thursday evening, 11-0 in the District 4 Tournament.
North had lost 10-0 to Hazard-Perry on Tuesday, but turned it around in their second round action at the Knox County Little League Complex.
“Good team win, we finally started hitting in the 3rd inning. Tate Marcum got us going with an outstanding at bat. Tanner Houchens, Parman, Matt Powenski hit well too,” North Laurel coach Charlie Houchens said.
“Really proud of Cooper Parman for battling through the heat and a couple early errors. He pitched really well,” Houchens added.
North Laurel will face Pulaski County at 8 p.m. Friday (tonight).
“We got an uphill climb in this bracket, so we’re taking them one at a time,” Houchens said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.