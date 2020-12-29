Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the next priority group (Phase 1b) for vaccination will be Kentuckians who are at least 70 years old, as well as first responders and educators.
Depending on the vaccine distribution schedule, Phase 1b could begin as early as Feb. 1, 2021, plus or minus a week.
The Governor said 40 additional sites will receive vaccine doses for the first time this week.
“In Kentucky, we are going to include people who are 70 and older – that’s five years younger than the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended. We believe here, because we have such a disproportionate burden of death in this population, we want to make the vaccine available as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Stack. “We are also going to include first responders who haven’t been vaccinated in Phase 1a already, as well as K-12 school personnel.”
To date, in Phase 1a, approximately 126,600 vaccine doses have been delivered to Kentucky: 39,000 of those doses are designated for long-term care facilities. At least 22,500 vaccine doses have already been administered statewide: 17,752 to health care workers, 2,788 through local health departments and 5,796 to long-term care residents and staff.
Dr. Stack clarified that Phase 1a includes all health care personnel in clinical settings, including Kentuckians who work in environmental services, front-line operations, interpretation services, dental care and home-based health care staff. Dr. Stack estimated that there are at least 200,000 Kentuckians included in this category.
Locally, health departments reported new case numbers for the first time since the day before Christmas Eve.
Whitley County Health Department reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county to 195 active cases out of 2,197 total cases. There are eight hospitalized.
The Whitley County Health Department also posted of a possible COVID-19 exposure.
Those who visited Goodwill at 729 KY 92 in Williamsburg between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, or between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 22 may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380.
Laurel County Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 33 on Sunday, 35 on Saturday, and 45 on Thursday. The new cases bring the county to 3,682 total cases with 1,716 active.
The Laurel County Health Department also reported 64 of those active cases are in a congregate setting and 43 of the active cases are hospitalized.
Knox County Health Department reported 63 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county to 247 active cases out of 1,845 total cases.
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 1,455
New deaths: 8
Positivity rate: 7.97%
Total deaths: 2,563
Currently hospitalized: 1,552
Currently in ICU: 411
Currently on ventilator: 217
Top counties with the most positive cases on Monday were: Jefferson, Kenton, Warren and Pulaski. Each of these counties reported 50 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 225.
