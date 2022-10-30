Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating an overnight accident on Main Street which has killed an officer with the London Police Department.
According to Trooper Scottie Pennington, KSP Public Affairs Officer, Officer Logan Medlock was hit head on by a drunk driver at the intersection of KY 229 (Barbourville Street) and South Main Street.
This story is developing. The post has scheduled a press conference for 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.