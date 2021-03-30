FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A group of supporters gathered on the steps of the Capitol on Monday to rally in support of current pro-life legislation before the General Assembly.
House Bill 91 is a proposed constitutional amendment that simply states: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
The measure passed the House 76-20 on Feb. 25 but has yet to come to a vote in Senate, and Tuesday is the final day of the 2021 regular session.
Addia Wuchner, a former state lawmaker who now serves as executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, served as emcee of the event. She spoke about the rise of the Right to Life movement since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.
“Almost 50 years ago, in 1973, with the strike of one court, they struck down literally every pro-life law in every state. In one fell swoop, they undermined every legislative body in every state. The time is coming where a change will come. And in anticipation of the change is why we are here to speak about HB 91.”
Dr. Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, of which Kentucky Today is a part, spoke on behalf of the 600,000 Kentucky Baptists.
“We are pro-life; we care about this issue,” he said. “We show that we care by praying against the human rights atrocity of legalized abortion in our day. We show it by advocating on behalf of life. We also show it by working with more than 50 crisis pregnancy care centers across the state of Kentucky, caring about life from the womb to the tomb.
“We stand up, we speak up, we show up, for the issues that matter most,” he said. “We’re grateful that this bill is moving forward, and we pray for its passage today.”
Rep. Joseph Fischer, R-Ft. Thomas, is the sponsor of the measure. He told the crowd the measure has been a long time coming and has been adopted or on the ballot in several states. “We can change the culture in Kentucky by putting this on the ballot and passing it in 2022.”
State Treasurer Allison Ball was among the constitutional officers who appeared at the event. She said this was the first political issue she ever thought that she understood the importance, and that the birth of her son Levi caused her to become more heavily involved in it, more than before.
“You see one person, but there are actually two people before you right now,” she said. “I am 21 weeks and six days pregnant, which I believe puts this baby girl at 19 weeks six days gestationally. Right now, the protection she has is me, but she needs more than that.”
Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent this message to the crowd: “Continue to stand up for life and stand up for those who cannot speak for themselves.”
He also announced development on the legal front regarding House Bill 454, known as the live dismemberment bill, which was passed in 2018, but was struck down in the courts. “I am here to tell you that the United States Supreme Court is going to give us a shot to intervene in that case so we can defend the bill.”
“Our decision to intervene in that law was easy because it is personal to us; it is personal to you all. But even more important than that is the right by the U.S. Constitution and we are going to defend it.”
He said he had promised Kentuckians that he would defend the law all the way to the United States Supreme Court, and that’s what has happened.
“Since day one in office, we’ve fought to defend House Bill 454, even when the Beshear administration refused to defend it. This law reflects the conscience of Kentucky by banning the gruesome practice of live dismemberment abortions, and it’s important that Kentuckians have a voice before our nation’s highest court. I was elected to provide that voice, and we look forward to making our case to the Supreme Court.”
Cameron’s office will argue the case before the U.S. Supreme Court this fall, with a decision expected later this year or early next year.
