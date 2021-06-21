As soon as court was adjourned, Pulaski County Constable Michael “Wally” Wallace began removing personal items – his suit jacket, tie, watch, rings – to hand over to family members. He had only a few moments to say goodbye to family before being led away by officers with the U.S. Marshals Service.
Constable Gary Baldock, who was already in custody, only had time to hear his family members yell “I love you” before he, too, was led out by marshals.
The two elected officials were found guilty by a federal jury of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. The verdict came in around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Additionally, the jury found that Wallace was guilty of possessing 5 grams or more of meth, which carries a harsher penalty than Baldock’s meth charge.
Due to the nature of the Possession charge, Wallace was taken into custody immediately after court was dismissed.
The jury deliberated roughly three and a half hours after a lengthy trial that began Monday. Attorneys for both sides gave their closing arguments Friday morning.
After the verdict was announced, both Wallace’s attorney, Robert Norfleet, and Baldock’s attorney, Kevin West, were asked whether they planned to appeal.
Norfleet said they would be looking at all of their options before saying, “I strongly disagree with the verdict.”
West said that it was too early for he and Baldock to think about appeals, because Baldock still has another trial to prepare for – where he faces charges of Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
Those charges stem from an incident that took place on March 6, 2020, in which Baldock reportedly exchanged gunfire with FBI agents as those agents attempted to arrest Baldock on the conspiracy warrant. Both Baldock and an FBI agent were wounded.
Baldock has pleaded not guilty to those charges, and that trial is set to begin July 19.
Sentencing hearings in the current matter for both constables were set for October 18.
Both men are facing up to 10 years in prison on the conspiracy charge. Wallace faces up to 40 years for his meth charge, while Baldock faces up to 20 years for his.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.