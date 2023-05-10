Gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Quarles visited the London Laurel Chamber of Commerce April 20 meeting to outline his goals for the state if elected Governor. Election Day is Tuesday, May 16. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., early voting begins Thursday, May 11 through Saturday, May 13 at the Laurel County Courthouse Annex on Broad Street from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.