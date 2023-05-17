Laurel County native George Rudder, 102, is one of the oldest living veterans of World War II, according to U.S. military records.
One of six siblings, George was a month shy of his 22nd birthday and working in cattle and tobacco on the family farm in Lida when he was drafted by the Army in November 1942. The following August, after months of training, he shipped out to Europe.
For two years, Private First Class Rudder served as a signaler in the 433rd Signal Heavy Construction Battalion. His job was to keep a phone line open to the front line in the various campaigns, including Normandy, northern France, the Ardennes Offensive (Battle of the Bulge), Rhineland Offensive and central Europe.
PFC Rudder earned the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Theater Ribbon with five bronze stars, Good Conduct Medal, and Victory Medal. A member of what has become known as The Greatest Generation, Rudder was honorably discharged in 1945 and returned to the small Bush-area community that had always been his home.
Things had not changed much on the family’s 125-acre farm. Then George met and married Ida Lewis. With their son Dennis’s birth in 1947, the third generation of Rudders cemented a lifelong commitment to live and work the family farm. At some point, George got a job driving a school bus for Laurel County Public Schools; no one in the family remembers exactly when that gig began or ended.
His father never spoke of his experience as a soldier in the war, Dennis says. He remembers him as a man who “lived a simple life, minded his own business and took care of his family,” Rudder said. He loved farming, and as one of the few people in the area who owned a tractor and hay baler, he went all over the place baling hay for people, Dennis recalled.
“I remember watching the old Cas Walker show on tv,” Dennis said of the East Tennessee showman whose ability to promote his own business interests on radio and television made him a house hold name. “Something Cas said once really stuck with me,” Dennis added. “He said he’d seen a lot of new stuff made, but he’d never seen any new land being made.”
Dennis and wife Sue Ann’s children, son Kyle and daughter Denise, built houses and have continued the Rudder family tradition of living on the family farm. Kyle and wife Kelli’s children, Austin and wife Katelyn and Connor, represent the fourth generation of the Rudder family to live there.
Since 2015, George, who suffers from dementia, has lived at the Paul E. Patton Veteran Center in Hazard. His wife of 64 years died in 2008.
