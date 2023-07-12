The search for a man missing on Laurel Lake is still ongoing since his disappearance on Friday.
John Allen, chief of the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, said search teams have been searching in the Craigs Creek area — Sulpher Branch — since the man was reported missing on Friday around 5:19 p.m.
Although the name of the victim has not been released, Allen said the 51-year-old man from Mt. Sterling was with friends when the incident took place.
“He was on a pontoon with friends and jumped in the water to cool off,” Allen said. “That’s common for people to do that. But after a few minutes the other people didn’t see him. They saw his life jacket floating in the lake but no sign of him.”
Allen added that oftentimes people will take off their life jacket but will hold on to it as a floatation device when they do jump in to cool off.
Search teams from around the state and out-of-state have assisted in the search operations. Allen said the water in the area where the man disappeared ranges from 120 feet to 140 feet deep.
“We’ve been running the search since Friday, 12 hours a day. We’ve run side sonar, conducted dive operations, used underwater cameras and even did some drag operations, where we scrape the bottom of the lake,” he said. “So far we’ve not found him.”
Other teams assisting in the search have included Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Pulaski County Search and Rescue, Campsbellsville-Taylor County Rescue and divers from rescue teams in Ohio and Indiana. Several local fire departments are also assisting with the search operations.
“We have Boone County Search and Rescue coming on Sunday to set up if we haven’t found him by then,” Allen said. “We’re reaching out to teams that have side sonar because we need the latest technology available for water that deep.”
