For the first time in 135 years, the Senate conducted an impeachment hearing last Thursday — resulting in a conviction in its chambers.
Senator Brandon Storm, R-London, headed the Senate Impeachment Committee. Articles of Impeachment were adopted and a final judgment to impeach former Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Lee Goldy, Jr. was sustained.
“This morning, I had the solemn duty to lead the Senate Impeachment Committee in presenting evidence, three articles of impeachment and the resulting judgment for Ronnie Lee Goldy to the full Senate body,” Storm said. “This impeachment was not a criminal or civil proceeding, but due to the unethical abuse of public office, the General Assembly is responsible for ensuring public officials who behave in this manner are prohibited from holding public office in the commonwealth again. This was not a task I took lightly, and I am humbly honored that President Stivers had the confidence in me to fill this role and carry out this important duty.”
Goldy — who served as the top prosecutor for Montgomery, Rowan, Bath, and Menifee counties — was accused of having sexual relations with a defendant, who testified that Goldy had her case continued and withdrawing warrants in exchange for her sending him nude pictures of herself. This was reported in July, with the defendant stating that the claims were true. Goldy, however, said the pictures were the result of the friendship the two had developed.
The last time a full impeachment hearing was held was in 1888 when state Treasurer “Honest Dick” Tate was impeached for fleeing to Brazil and abandoning his office with nearly $200,000 in state funds. In 1916 and 1991, impeachment hearings were conducted but never went to trial.
BACKGROUND:
The Senate received the articles of impeachment from the Kentucky House of Representatives following the work of the 2023 House Impeachment Committee. The Senate passed Senate Resolution 108, which set forth a plan for Senate impeachment proceedings.
Using Rule 39A, an amendment to the Senate Rules, Senate President Robert Stivers, R — Manchester, appointed a committee of seven senators which included two minority party members. He appointed Senator Brandon Storm, R-London, as the committee chair, who is responsible for leading the impeachment proceedings for the Senate. Additional members joining Storm on the committee were:
• Senator Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-Louisville
• Senator Jason Howell, R-Murray
• Senator Michael Nemes, R-Shepherdsville
• Senator Lindsey Tichenor, R-Smithfield
• Senator Reginald Thomas, D-Lexington
• Senator Gex Williams, R-Verona.
The hearing portion of the proceedings took place March 21-22, in which the committee was presented evidence from the House of Representatives impeachment committee members. Following the introduction of evidence, the defendant had the opportunity to cross-examine the evidence, but did not appear before the committee to defend himself.
Upon conclusion of the hearing, the committee prepared recommendations and presented them to the full Senate. The body then accepted the recommendations. The Constitution of Kentucky requires the concurrence of two-thirds of the senators present to convict and remove the office-holder, a threshold met on Thursday.
Upon impeachment, Goldy is now prohibited from holding public office in Kentucky.
