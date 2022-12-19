FORT MEYERS, Fla. — North Laurel senior, and University of Kentucky signee, Reed Sheppard surpassed former Jaguar star Peyton Broughton's 3,142 points during first quarter action of today's matchup against Winter Haven High School in the City of Palms Classic to become the career leader in points scored for North Laurel High School.
Sheppard, who already owns the boys' basketball program's career assist record, now ranks in the state's top 25 of all-time points scored. He also ranks third all-time in the 13th Region, trailing only Corbin's Andrew Taylor (3,628 points) and Harlan's Charles Thomas (3,365 points).
This story will be updated once the game is finished.
