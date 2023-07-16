TORONTO — He might have scored only two points, but former North Laurel star Reed Sheppard also finished with five assists, two rebounds, a block, and a steal to help lead Kentucky to a gold medal finish in Sunday’s finals of the GLOBL JAM championship game against Canada.
Led by Justin Edwards’ 23 points while Tre Mitchell added a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) as Kentucky defeated Canada 89-72 while posting a 4-0 record during the GLOBL JAM.
Sheppard finished the tournament averaging 8.0 points per game and 5.7 assists.
Kentucky led 25-14 at the end of the first quarter and 45-39 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
The Wildcats outscored Canada, 27-14, in the third quarter to take a 72-53 advantage into the fourth quarter.
