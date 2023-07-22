PENDLETON, INDIANA — Todd Martin’s South Laurel (Kentucky) Junior League All-Stars suffered their first loss of the Central Region Junior League Tournament after dropping a hard fought, 6-4, decision to Hudsonville/Georgetown (Michigan) on Saturday.
South Laurel fell behind 3-0, and 6-2, before putting together a rally in the seventh inning that fell just short.
Hudsonville/Georgetown scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 3-0 lead before South Laurel answered with two runs in the top of the fourth inning to cut its deficit to 3-2.
The momentum was short-lived for Martin’s squad as Hudsonville/Georgetown added three runs in the bottom of the fourth to push its lead to 6-2.
South Laurel loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh inning before scoring two runs to cut their deficit to 6-4.
Martin’s squad had runners on first and second with two outs when a ground out ended the rally, and the game.
Maci White led South Laurel with a 3-for-3 effort while scoring twice. Emmie Rice and Ella Samples both had a hit and an RBI apiece while Bella Martin finished with a hit and a run scored. Anna Samples had a hit while Alivia Hoskins scored once. Kenedy Nolan and Sadie Lewis both drove in a run.
Hoskins tossed six innings, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs. She struck out nine batters.
