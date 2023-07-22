PENDLETON, INDIANA — The South Laurel (Kentucky) Junior League All-Stars’ bid to reach the Junior League World Series came to an end on Saturday as Todd Martin’s squad fell, 9-3, to Floyds Knob Community Club (Indiana) during the loser’s bracket final of the Central Region Softball Tournament.
South Laurel briefly took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Floyds Knob Community Club matched them with a run in the bottom of the first.
Floyds Knob Community Club added another run in the second inning, and four more in the third inning to take a 6-1 advantage.
South Laurel scored a run in the fourth inning, and another run in the top of the sixth to make the score, 6-3, before Floyds Knob Community Club answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win.
Anna Samples finished the game with two hits, a home run, two RBI, and one run scored while Lauren Wilkerson collected two hits. Emmie Rice finished with a hit, and an RBI while Maci White collected a hit and scored once. Piper Jackson, Sadie Lewis, and Kenlee Engle each finished with a hit apiece while Alivia Hoskins scored a run.
Hoskins also pitched, going 4 and 1/3 of an inning while allowing four hits and five earned runs. She struck out three batters. White tossed 1 and 2/3 of an inning, giving up four hits and one earned runs while striking out a batter.
