FRANKFORT, KY - The third time still wasn’t the charm for a state senate bill that would allow the city of Corbin to annex into southern Laurel County, as it was passed over in the Kentucky Senate for the third straight day on Thursday. This time however, Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester), who sponsors the bill, was the one who moved to have the bill passed over, after giving a speech concerning the bill to the Senate body.
On Thursday, Stivers explained that he and other officials had met with leadership from Laurel County and the City of London in the hopes of working on a resolution that would allow the City of Corbin to annex properties voluntarily.
“When we talked to the individuals from Laurel County and London, they said they didn’t really want to see the annexation even though we had a letter of commitment for a multi-million dollar project on the interchange and 200 jobs,” Stivers said of conversations from several years ago. “They didn’t want to promote increased alcohol sales and they didn’t want to increase traffic. So, we backed off of it.”
Stivers also informed the Senate Chamber of the history of the 50-year controversy concerning the annexation of property near Exit 29. He mentioned how back in the 1970s Laurel County had asked the City of Corbin to put in place $40 million worth of infrastructure to help bring the company American Greeting to southern Laurel County.
“Today there is over a thousand customers for the Corbin Utility Commission in that area, even though they are not annexed in the city, which is not unusual in rural counties that services are provided beyond the geographical borders of the city,” Stivers explained, later adding that the value of Corbin’s infrastructure would probably be valued at hundreds of millions of dollars today.
The Senate President then informed the Senate of London’s attempt to perform what he called “corridor annexation” down I-75 to Exit 29.
“There is clear statuary authority against this,” Stivers said. “Which first says if you’re going to go over a municipality's infrastructure in an unincorporated area, you must give them notice, certified letter, returned receipt requested,” he continued, adding that London had not done this, and that the City of Corbin objected London’s annexation attempt.
“The statue goes on to say, and this is the law, I’m not trying to change it,” Stivers stressed. “This is the law as currently exists, that the city under this statute shall not annex an area that includes utility infrastructures owned by the city objecting,” he went on. “There’s been no notice by statute, there’s been an objection, and now there’s litigation.
“People say, ‘well you’re involving yourself in litigation.’ No, I’m not. That litigation will be determined on whether this statute is right or wrong, not what I’m proposing.”
Stivers said what he was proposing was that the City of Corbin be allowed to annex on a voluntary basis over its infrastructure and only to that extent. He also explained that the proposal would create an occupational tax floor and that Laurel County would not lose the current occupational tax which they receive. They would continue to draw that. Only the new revenue generated would be subject to Corbin.
Stivers noted that there were numerous developers that want to develop the property in question, and that they want to have the opportunity to have alcohol sales, as it would lead to greater development opportunities and more jobs created.
Stivers said he didn’t begrudge any of the Laurel County or London officials, but said he couldn’t help but to look at the senators and leaders from Boone County, Kenton County, and Campbell County and how they worked together on a regional basis.
“It bothers me that this now pits me against somebody I have known and a community that I was born in,” Stivers said on Senator Brandon Storm and the City of London. “Because I made the offer two days ago, I would pull the bill if Laurel County and London would agree that if they lost in litigation, they would support Corbin’s annexation.”
“I know I’m getting criticized for this in Laurel County, but the equities are not in support of the position they’re taking. They have refused to support Corbin in their bid to annex if they lose the litigation,” Stivers later added.
Stivers said the current situation between the two cities put him in a terrible position. He said that if London loses the litigation currently being played out in Laurel Circuit Court, and SB 274 isn’t passed, it would be years before Corbin could annex that property, only after getting bills passed to allow it to happen.
With that said, Stivers explained that he was willing to wait another day and pass over his own bill so that the “people of London and Laurel County will actually listen to what this does, and what the law currently is.”
“We don’t need the animosity and acrimony in the area,” Stivers said. “We need the cooperation and jobs creation, and it can’t be done this way. Not now or in the future unless statutes are changed, and people have the opportunity to develop that area.”
Following Stivers’ speech, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus told the Times-Tribune that she believed Stivers was giving London and Laurel County the chance to do the right thing.
“I can’t fault him for that,” she said.
"But I do fault the City of London," Razmus added. "They would rather this exit die than it ever be in the city limits of Corbin. We have offered every opportunity for them to work with us and they have refused. When we win this lawsuit I would hope that London wouldn't appeal it for years but who am I kidding. They will appeal to the highest level if their past behavior is any indication and we will all be spending a lot of money on lawyers rather than benefiting our constituents."
London Mayor Troy Rudder said he did not have a comment as he was unable to watch the proceedings.
While the bill was passed over once again, it still remains on the Senate's orders of the day, meaning it could still be heard and voted on tomorrow or any following day the Senate meets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.