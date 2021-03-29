FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Sunday reported the state has now seen eleven straight weeks of declines in new cases of COVID-19.
There were 361 new cases of the coronavirus reported to state public health officials on Sunday, bringing the pandemic total to 425,024. This is below the 637 new cases reported Saturday and 646 on Friday, however it is above the 316 new cases from last Sunday. Some labs are closed or do not report on weekends, which is why Sunday numbers are often the lowest of the week.
A breakdown of cases by county was not available.
There were eight new deaths on Sunday, according to data sent to the state from local health departments. There was no report from the ongoing audit of death certificates from the months of November, December, and January. This raises the number of Kentuckians lost due to COVID-19 to 6,031, since the first one was reported in March 2020.
The ages and locations of the latest victims was not available.
There were also 381 Kentuckians hospitalized due to the coronavirus on Sunday, down from 400 on Saturday and 383 on Friday. Of them, 96 were in the ICU, up four from Saturday; and 39 were on a ventilator, a drop from the 46 reported on both Friday and Saturday.
The positivity rate on Sunday, based on a seven-day rolling average, stood at 2.88%. While that does represent a rise from Saturday’s 2.80%, it still marks seven consecutive days that Kentucky’s positivity rate has been below three percent.
The total number of Kentuckians who have had at least their first vaccination is now 1.3 million. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two injections four weeks apart, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only one dose.
Starting Monday, everyone 40 years of age and older is eligible to begin receiving their vaccine, at one of the more than 500 vaccination sites across the state. By April 12, Gov. Andy Beshear says they hope to make the vaccine available to those age 16 and up.
Taking a wider view of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University reported Sunday there have now been 127,012,301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, and 2,780.642 deaths. Here in the United States, there have been 30,254,332 positive cases, along with 549,229 deaths.
To see the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, vaccine information, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear’s next scheduled press briefing on COVID-19 will be on Monday afternoon at 4. It can be viewed on both his YouTube channel and Facebook page.
