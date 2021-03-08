FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New cases of COVID-19 declined in Kentucky for the third day in a row on Sunday, marking eight straight weeks of declines, while the number of deaths dropped sharply as well.
There were 526 new cases reported to state public health officials, compared to 840 on Saturday and 920 on Friday. That also marks the third straight day with less than one thousand new cases and brings the pandemic total to 410,709.
Jefferson County, with 106, was the only county reporting over 100 new cases. The other counties with double digit cases were Fayette 59; Lyon 30; Kenton and Warren 16; Daviess 15; Scott 14 ;Franklin and Jessamine 11; and Boone, Bullitt, Hardin, and Laurel 10.
There were 558 Kentuckians hospitalized with the coronavirus on Sunday. Of them 156 were in the ICU and 82 on a ventilator. Only the latter number showed an increase from Saturday.
There were also 13 more deaths reported in Kentucky on Sunday, which represents a significant drop from Saturday’s 52 and Friday’s 22. There have now been 4,819 deaths related to the coronavirus in the state. Information on the latest victims’ ages and locations were not available.
As vaccinations continue to ramp up in the state, the COVID-19 vaccine monitoring system says 813,675 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the two dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which began distribution in Kentucky this past week, is a single dose vaccine.
The only negative in the daily numbers was the state’s positivity rate on Sunday, which was 4.12%, based on a seven-day rolling average. It ended a long streak of daily declines, including Saturday’s 4.00%, but is still below Friday’s 4.25%.
Taking a wider view of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University reports there have now been 116,710,429 positive cases around the world, with 2,591,024 deaths. In the United States, confirmed cases have risen to 28,984,170 as of Sunday, with 524,794 American losing their life to the coronavirus.
To see the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, vaccine information, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear’s next scheduled live press briefing on COVID-19 is Monday afternoon at 4:00, which can be viewed on both his Facebook page and YouTube channel.
