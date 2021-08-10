The order, which the justices issued in line with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, also states that a chief circuit judge can mandate masks be worn to gain entrance to a judicial facility.
In addition, judges retain the discretion to require individuals in the courtroom to use facial coverings generally or in specific cases, particularly cases involving persons who are at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
That includes those 65 or older, or with an underlying medical condition that puts them at a higher risk. The order includes cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung diseases, dementia or other neurological conditions, diabetes Type 1 and 2, Down syndrome, heart conditions, HIV infection, a weakened immune system, liver disease, overweight and obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 25 kg/m2 or higher), pregnancy, sickle cell disease or thalassemia, smoking (current and former), solid organ or blood stem cell transplant, stroke or cerebrovascular disease, and substance use disorders.
Judges also retain the discretion and are encouraged to limit the number of people or to enforce social distancing in a courtroom as health and safety conditions or circumstances necessitate.
Signage shall be placed outside of each court facility to notify individuals that they shall not enter the building if they:
--Have any symptoms of COVID-19, including cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fever; chills; fatigue; muscle pain; headache; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea; sore throat; or new loss of taste or smell.
--Are subject to quarantine or isolation based on the CDC’s most recent COVID-19 guidance.
The order notes that a member of the public who is not granted access to a court facility, courtroom, or court office under this Section is not relieved of his or her obligation to make payment or report to or appear before the court. He or she will be provided a phone number or email address and must make arrangements to reschedule, appear remotely, or otherwise complete his or her business to avoid possible adverse action being taken by the court.
Courts are still encouraged to continue hearing civil and criminal matters using available telephonic and video technology to conduct proceedings remotely. Any remote proceedings shall be scheduled through the judge’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.