Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, rain will change to snow on Thursday night. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches are expected in most locations. Winds will gust up to 35 mph and lead to blowing snow at times. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills as cold as 25 below zero are possible. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Chill Watch are for most of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...The Winter Weather Advisory begins 10 PM Thursday and runs until 9 AM EST Friday. The Wind Chill Watch is from late Thursday night until Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute on Friday. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold wind chills of 10 below to 20 below zero will likely extend into Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&