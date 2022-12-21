Christmas is marked for lots of delicious things to eat - and a constant temptation to those who battle their weight.
But despite the possibility of gaining weight, the holiday season brings parties and delectables that often become traditional treats for friends and family.
While trends change in tastes from year to year, the list of favorite marketed Christmas candy shows some variances over time as well.
A recent survey by The Candy Store shows some of the best and worst candies of the season.
According to the survey, chocolate reigns supreme in Kentucky for Christmas candy. M&M's were the favorite, followed by Reese's Cups minis and KitKat.
Florida also loves its chocolate, with Snickers, Reese's Cup minis and KitKat as the favorites. Arizona's picks also favored chocolate with Hershey Kisses, Reese's Cups minis and KitKat taking its top 3 spots.
Surrounding states vary in their choices. Indiana's top picks were Reese's Cups minis, Hershey Kisses and candy canes. Illinois sided with Peppermint Bark, Hershey's Kisses and M&Ms, while Ohio's favorites were Chocolate Santas, Hershey Kisses and Peppermint Bark. Virginians blended different tastes for their Top 3 with M&Ms, Candy Canes and Reindeer Corn while West Virginia residents chose Peppermint Bark, Pez, and Starburst as their favorites.
Skittles took first place in New Hampshire - the only state to place that particular candy in the top spot. Starburst, however, was the Number 1 pick in Wisconsin, Nevada, North Carolina, Hawaii, Deleware, Connecticut, and Arizona.
Snickers ranked first in New york Vermont, Georgia, Florida and Washington DC.
The survey stated that Peppermint Bark and Candy Canes were declining in popularity while KitKat and Starburst were moving up the ladder.
CandyStore.com also gives some facts about the popularity of candy giving during the Christmas season.
• 93% of people give candy and chocolates for Christmas
• 31% of gift givers plan to give candy
• 1.76 billion candy canes are produced each year for the holiday season
• The largest candy cane in the world was 51 feet long and was produced in Switzerland
• 72% of people begin eating a candy cane on the straight end. The remaining start on the curved end.
• An estimated 150 million Chocolate Santas are produced each year
• 60% of holiday shoppers began their shopping in early November
While the popularity of candy during Christmastime is changing, there are also some candies deemed as the worst Christmas candy. CandyStore.com comprised a list of the 10 Worst Christmas Candies, giving the decline of the Candy Cane as an Honorable Mention.
The worst Christmas candies are:
10. Chocolate oranges
9. Peppermint Bark
8. Ribbon candy - hard candy considered only pleasurable because of its bright colorful design
7. Marshmallow Peeps (shaped like Christmas trees)
6. Old Fashioned Hard Candy Mix - this is difficult to find but are a mixture of hard candy and jellied candy.
5. Non-mint candy canes - fruit flavored candy canes are disappointing to traditional peppermint lovers
4. Life Savers story books - hold several packs of Life Savers but are not considered a Christmas favorite
3. Chocolate covered Cherry Cordials - messy when bitten into, difficult to fit whole candy into mouth.
2. Reindeer Corn - a take off (pardon the pun!) on traditional candy corn with red and green colors rather than the orange and yellow
1. Christmas Nougat - chewy candies with bits of fruit and minty flavor that stick to your teeth has placed it as the most unpopular candy of the Christmas season. --CandyStore.com
Some other traditional Christmas treats include the once traditional fruit cake and a more rare candy - Divinity. Most people now choose fudge as a favorite while others dress up the Rice Krispie treats with colored marshmallows or cereals like Fruity Pebbles.
Whatever your taste, with all the temptations on the shelves of your favorite stores, there is inevitably a favorite just waiting on you this year!
