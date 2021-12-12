Dear 270,
In 2017 I planted my feet on your soil and I’ve been here ever since. I’m hard on you sometimes. Having been a mountain girl all my life it’s taken time and tears to adjust to this flat farm land, but I’ve taken root like soy in the summer and I’m staying.
You represent many things to me, but weak isn’t one of them. Just as the flat fields provide, I reflect on the heaviness they have endured over the weekend and I’m amazed at how resilient they are.
Western Kentucky is a plethora of people. The inhabitants of the 270 are diverse yet they all have a similar heartbeat. I’ve grown to respect the farmers, those who work on the river, those who dig coal, those who attend mass, and those who desperately try to convince me to give burgoo a fighting chance. In fact I’ve found the folks of the 270 are much the same as the folks of the 606. Our talk sounds a little different, but our values, those are much the same.
Every spring I’ve grown used to preparing for “storm season.” Tornados and wild weather hug the Ohio river bank like nothing I’ve ever seen. I take warnings seriously now and prepare. I’ve learned from locals which weather stations to rely on and which signals outside to look for. I work in western Daviess County, those folks I trust with my life when it comes to storm preparation; they know.
Yet, December? No. Who looks for a night of sirens, watching, and waiting in December?
Friday night my husband and I prayed in the eerie silence of the early morning hours and waited. The familiar sirens of spring echoed through the darkness. I emptied out the central closet in our home and threw a quilt in the floor. This time, this warning, this watch felt different.
I scrolled through the pleas and prayers of our neighbors, our friends, and our co-workers on social media — the people the 270 has afforded to place in our lives. All of these precious people are valuable in unique ways. I began to reflect on how they have entrusted, showed kindness, and invested in my husband and I. Western Kentucky, we have grown to love you.
As the storm passed over, radiating from silence, to violent shaking, to howling, and lastly sounding similar to a train — I literally thanked God for over and hour. I was exhausted from praying. I was exhausted from fear. I was exhausted from waiting.
Saturday morning brought weeping and chaos to our neighbors in the south west. If I’ve learned anything about Western Kentucky, I’ve learned this land and it’s people are as tough as tobacco twists. There isn’t a storm that could erase such a determination.
They say home is where the heart is and I agree. The Lord saw fit to allow my heart to reside in two places. I’m an Eastern Kentuckian by birth. I’m a Western Kentuckian by choice.
I’m a Kentuckian by God’s grace.
Given she weeps, and she may weep more, Kentucky will rise again. Never underestimate the power of a people united by grass that is blue, and a heart that is unbreakable.
Sweet 270, so many are holding you near, so many are walking beside you from afar.
Sincerely,
42301
