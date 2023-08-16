Tourism continues to grow in Kentucky, with Gov. Andy Beshear announcing last week that Kentucky had a banner year with tourism revenues in 2022.
The numbers were also substantial locally, according to London-Laurel County Tourism Commission, with state and local taxes generating $10.7 million. The employment bracket lists 934 jobs, with labor income of $25.81 million. Tourists are also estimated to have spent $134.14 million.
On the statewide level, the economic impact report released late last week states that the Commonwealth generated $12.9 billion and 91,668 jobs. The report further states that 75.9 million travelers visited Kentucky, spending over $8.9 billion across the state and generating over $937 million in state and local taxes. A study by Tourism Economics indicates that those spendings equaled a $536 tax saving for every Kentucky household.
“Tourism is essential to Kentucky and that is why I have made it a priority to support this industry. It’s thrilling to see our hard work pay off in such a historic way,” said Gov. Beshear. “From horse country and outdoor adventure to history, arts, culture and our world-famous bourbon, Kentucky has a little something for every traveler – but what really sets us apart is the hospitality and kindness of the hardworking Kentuckians in this industry.”
That sentiment was seconded by Mike Mangeot, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism, in the press release.
“We are thrilled to see such a strong return to travel in 2022,” said Mangeot. “We look forward to building on this momentum as we begin putting the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to work in communities across the state and truly making the most of this opportunity, reaching more prospective visitors than ever before.”
Fayette County was one of the highest to profit from the economic impact, generating $1.5billion and 11,209 jobs.
Kentucky’s impressive economic recovery over the last three years is a direct reflection of the Beshear administration’s continued investments in the tourism industry. Last July, Gov. Beshear announced $75 million in ARPA funding to boost the state’s tourism industry and economy following the decline in visitors brought on by the pandemic.
Throughout the pandemic, the commonwealth has invested more than $13 million in the tourism industry to strengthen promotional and advertising efforts and to encourage safe travel to Kentucky through the development of new marketing campaigns.
Previously, the Governor dedicated $5.3 million in federal funding to 103 tourism and destination marketing organizations in 88 Kentucky counties.
Gov. Beshear recently announced that his administration secured the largest General Fund budget surplus and Rainy Day Fund, as well as the most jobs filled in state history.
The General Fund budget surplus at the end of fiscal year 2023 was more than $1.55 billion. Nearly all of the $1.55 billion surplus will go into the commonwealth’s Rainy Day Fund, bringing the fund to a record balance of $3.7 billion – a 2,700% increase since Gov. Beshear took office in 2019.
Gov. Beshear also announced an increase of 6,400 jobs filled, bringing the commonwealth to 2,015,600 filled jobs in June. That is a record number of nearly 60,000 more jobs filled than before the pandemic.
This year, the Governor announced that Kentucky set the record for the longest period with the lowest unemployment rates in state history. On May 18, Gov. Beshear announced that Kentucky set a new historic low unemployment rate of 3.7%, which is the lowest rate ever recorded in the commonwealth.
Since the beginning of his administration, Gov. Beshear has announced more than 870 private-sector new-location and expansion projects totaling approximately $26.8 billion in announced investments.
The robust job creation has been accompanied by rising wages across the commonwealth. The average incentivized hourly wage in 2022 was $26.78 before benefits, the second-highest mark since 2010 and an 11.5% increase over the previous year.
The Governor also secured the best two-year period in state history for economic growth and announced the two largest economic development projects in state history. In September 2021, Gov. Beshear and leaders from Ford Motor Co. and SK On celebrated a transformative $5.8 billion investment that will create 5,000 jobs in Hardin County. In April 2022, the Governor was joined by leadership at AESC to announce a $2 billion investment that will create 2,000 jobs in Warren County. These announcements solidify Kentucky as the EV battery production capital of the United States.
Over a two-month period this year, Kentucky secured two credit rating increases from major agencies. On May 12, Gov. Beshear announced that his administration obtained the first state-level credit rating upgrade in 13 years and the first-ever upgrade from Fitch Ratings. On June 29, Gov. Beshear announced the commonwealth received its first-ever rating increase from S&P Global Ratings.
Site Selection magazine recently placed Kentucky first in the South Central region and top-5 nationally in its 2023 Prosperity Cup ranking, which recognizes state-level economic development agencies for their success in landing capital investment projects. The publication also placed Kentucky second nationwide and first in the South Central region for its annual Governor’s Cup ranking for 2022, which recognizes state-level economic success based on capital investments.
Surrounding southeast counties also fared well in economic impact with Knox reporting $23.3 million, Whitley County reporting $113.5 million, Pulaski County at $144.5, Jackson County at $5 million, Clay County with $16.5 and Rockcastle County at $1.2 million.
