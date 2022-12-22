Representative Timmy Truett of McKee — whose district includes a portion of Laurel County — is the new Vice Chair of the Kentucky House’s Education Committee, House Speaker David Osborne announced last week.
“All levels of education are critical to the well-being of our children, families, and communities,” said Truett. “It is an honor to accept this critical leadership post in the Statehouse and advocate for our public schools. I am ready to get to work and craft policies that strengthen learning opportunities for all.”
As Vice Chairman, Truett will deal directly with matters that pertain to public schools, including primary, secondary, and higher education. This includes curriculum, teacher qualifications, and accountability. The committee is also responsible for enacting policies relating to the State Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Education.
A school leader and family farmer, Truett brings a breadth of expertise to the role, having worked at each level of K-12 education. He currently serves as principal at McKee Elementary School in Jackson County Under his leadership, McKee has been identified as a high performing school numerous times, including this past year. Prior to that, he taught and coached at the middle and high school levels.
“With a professional resume that includes serving as a classroom teacher, school administrator, and coach, Rep. Truett certainly has the expertise needed to shape education policy. After all, he comes from a school district that against all odds can celebrate that all elementary schools are considered high performance or better as of the most recent state assessment data. But, he brings far more than this to the table. His experience as a father, small businessman, and employer is equally valuable. From the classroom to the state level, Rep. Truett understands education and he sees firsthand how the policies we enact in Frankfort play out in schools throughout the state,” said House Speaker David Osborne.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a committee chair “serves as the parliamentary head of a committee. The chair sets the committee’s agenda, determining when—or in many states, whether—bills will be considered.”
The 2023 Regular Session will convene on Tuesday, January 3 and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 30. Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting legislature.ky.gov or following @KYHouseGOP on Facebook, Twitter, and most major social media outlets.
