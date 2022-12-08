LONDON — UK Women's Basketball greats Valerie Still and Patty Jo Hedges-Ward spoke to South Laurel High School, and South Laurel Middle School female student-athletes on Thursday to empower and encourage them to follow their dreams and have positive attitudes to achieve their goals on and off the field of play.
The two are in town to take part in the Inaugural Lisa Collins Classic to be held at South Laurel High School on Saturday, Dec. 10, honoring the former Laurel County Girls Basketball legend and their UK teammate.
Collins, a star basketball player for Laurel County High School’s girls’ basketball team, and the University of Kentucky’s women’s basketball team, passed away this past year.
She led Laurel County to three consecutive girls’ Sweet Sixteen titles from 1977-to 1979, was among the final 18 inductees into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame centennial class in 2017.
While at Laurel County, Collins helped lead the Lady Cardinals to three straight state titles and a 124-9 record. Her final team lost to Pulaski County in the region finals in 1980.
As a freshman, her two free throws in the final seconds of the 1977 Kentucky High School State Tournament gave Laurel County its first state title. She was named to the All-American First Team by Parade Magazine in 1980. She finished with 1,840 career points, 385 assists, and 401 rebounds.
After high school, she played for the University of Kentucky where she graduated in 1984. She was inducted into the first class of the Laurel County Sports Hall of Fame in 1994.
“The last time we talked was when she was inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Bowling said in April. “She looked like she could play right then. It was great to see her. She was a fantastic high school (player) and started at the University of Kentucky for four years.
“No doubt that she was one of the best to come out of Laurel County,” He added. “She is the only player that was Miss Basketball here. She was a fantastic kid and a strong competitor. She liked to win and played to win. Never had any trouble with her and I had her for seven years.
“Lisa was such a special player for Laurel County, and the University of Kentucky,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder added. “Before the beginning of the final game, we will be dedicating a permanent plaque in her honor and would welcome any team to stay for the unveiling.
“Lisa was Miss Basketball in 1980, winning three KHSAA State Championships during her Laurel County career,” he continued. “She the then took her talents to UK where she was a four-year starter and they won the 1982 SEC Championship, something that had not been done again until this past season.
“We are just trying to make sure all her accomplishments are celebrated and permanently recognized,” he continued.
The games will tip-off at 11 a.m. at South Laurel High School. Scheduled games are listed below:
11 a.m. — Boyle County vs. Pineville; 1 p.m. — Danville vs. Paintsville; 3 p.m. — Mercer County vs. Letcher County Central; 5 p.m. — South Laurel vs. Pulaski County.
