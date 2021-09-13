A team at the University of Kentucky has published a research-based comic book to fight use of electronic cigarettes by young adults.
In August 2019, the CCTS launched its Science Communication Challenge, inviting investigators to develop and pitch a comic-book concept to tell the story of their research. That gave Melinda Ickes an idea.
The research study she chose to pitch, titled “Prevalence and reasons for Juul use among college students,” was published in the American Journal of College Health in 2019. “We really wanted to understand why students were using and what were the risk factors to initiate use and continue use of e-cigarettes.” She hoped to address rampant misinformation among young people about e-cigarette use.
Bryan Sanders, who does a variety of graphic design projects for the CCTS Participant Recruitment Services unit, became the main artist on the project. His colleague Ashley Hall said, “I knew if anyone could take this scientific jargon, distill it down and turn it into something that was easier to understand, it was certainly him.”
Sanders is a comic artist and filmmaker on the side. In the past eight years, he’s created 20 comic books, with a total run of 5,000 copies. He has been a frequent participant in the Lexington Comic & Toy Con, to be held Sept. 9-12, and will be in Booth 1038 with copies of the comic book.
“If one person reads this book, puts down the comic and then puts down their e-cigarette, that’s a plus-one in my book.”
Ickes says she hopes the comic will promote non-judgmental discussion of e-cigarette use across all ages, and she wants to develop curriculum and programming around the comic book. “Developing this comic really helped me see how we can talk about research in a different way, how we can engage young people. If we keep pushing the envelope, as the CCTS is helping us do, we're going to reach more people across Kentucky and even beyond.”
