Better working conditions is the basis for most unions and that’s exactly what Teamsters Local 651 hopes to bring to the London UPS office.
James Brant, President of the Teamsters Local 651 based in Lexington, said the current contract with UPS expires next year and Teamster members are visiting the sites to inform and educate workers on the issues to be addressed.
“We were in London on Wednesday to get the workers ready,” he said. “The new contract eliminates the 2-tier pay, the cameras that invade privacy and pay for part-time workers.”
That pay, Brant said, is unacceptable to Teamster members who advocate a higher wage.
“We want part-time workers to be paid $20 an hour,” he said. “A person making $15 an hour and only working 20 hours a week can’t live on that. We want the part-time workers to be able to earn a living wage.”
Heat issues is another issue that Teamsters are advocating. Brant said OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) had never recognized the problems with drivers dealing with extreme heat or workers inside plants doing the same.
“We’ve had drivers have heat strokes and the buildings are always hot,” he said.
Those issues were also addressed by Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien.
“We’re sending a message to UPS that the days of concessions and walking all over our members are over,” O’Brien said. “UPS would not have its billion dollar profits without hardworking Teamster members. Our message to UPS is that it’s time our contract reflects the essential work of our members.”
One of the information sheets lists the issues:
• No more excessive overtime — package drivers need more 9 to 5 rights and an end to forced overtime.
• Equal pay for all workers
• Part time workers need higher pay, catch-up raises and the discrimination against part-time workers
• Creation of more jobs, especially easing the part time workers into full time positions
• End subcontracting of feeder work as well as protect jobs being eliminated by Access Point and Surepost.
• Eliminate driver-faced cameras that Teamsters claim as company harassment. This includes financial penalties against UPS for any violations.
“We have a new President and I’m a new president,” Brant explained. “We want people to know there’s a new guard coming.”
Attempts to contact the London UPS office were unsuccessful at press time Tuesday.
