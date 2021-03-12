UPDATE: Raymond D. Bowling, 42 of Owenton, KY. Has been found safe and the Golden Alert has been canceled.
LONDON – Kentucky State Police Post 11 is actively investigating a missing persons investigation in Laurel County. The male has been missing since February 20, 2021.
Raymond D. Bowling, 42 of Owenton, Kentucky was last seen at a residence in East Bernstadt on Saturday, February 20, around 5 p.m.
Bowling is described as a white male, 5-foot, 8-inches tall, roughly 195 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.
Bowling was operating a 2004 Blue Toyota Camry. The registration on the vehicle KY (446-AJA). The right front fender of the vehicle is white.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
Trooper Jack Riley is continuing the investigation.
