FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Members of the general public are invited to virtual town hall meetings in September to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families who are involved in the state foster care system.
Anyone with an interest in making the foster care system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings that will take place Sept. 14, 17, 22 and 24. Registration is required.
The schedule and regions are as follows:
Sept. 14, 2021
11 a.m.-noon CT/noon-1 p.m. ET
Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting link.
This is for those residing in these counties: Allen, Ballard, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, LaRue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Metcalfe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Union, Warren and Webster.
Sept. 17, 2021
11 a.m.-noon CT/noon-1 p.m. ET
Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting link.
For citizens residing in these counties: Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Floyd, Green, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Taylor, Washington, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe
Sept. 22, 2021
11 a.m.-noon CT/noon-1 p.m. ET
Registration required. Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting link.
For citizens residing in these counties: Bullitt, Fayette and Jefferson.
Sept. 24, 2021
11 a.m.-noon CT/noon-1 p.m. ET
Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting link.
For citizens residing in these counties: Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Boyle, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Clark, Estill, Fleming, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Jessamine, Kenton, Lee, Lincoln, Madison, Mason, Mercer, Nicholas, Oldham, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Robertson, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble and Woodford.
Citizen Foster Care Review Boards statewide are hosting the events. The meetings are among the reforms called for in legislation passed in 2018 to address issues with foster care and adoption processes. The legislation requires CFCRBs to offer regional meeting at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system.
At the September meetings, CFCRBs will lead discussions on identifying barriers to getting children in foster care into safe, permanent homes. Due to confidentiality, specific cases will not be discussed.
Findings from the meetings will be reported to the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board and included in the CFCRB’s annual recommendations to the Supreme Court of Kentucky, governor and legislature.
