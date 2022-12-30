Sandy Cook has witnessed many acts of kindness and generosity in her nine years as a family resource and youth service center coordinator in Letcher County Schools. However, nothing quite equaled the sight of a bunch of Walmart truck drivers helping 150 children choose new toys for Christmas from among hundreds they had loaded onto an 18-wheeler and driven to the district’s central office parking lot for distribution.
“The truck was backing in as I came around the side of the building,” Cook said. “It was the most gorgeous semi I ever saw.”
Drivers immediately began unloading and arranging toys, which had already been sorted and placed in bins. It was the exciting culmination of a wildly successful, driver-initiated toy drive at Walmart Distribution Center #6097 in London to benefit children in need, especially those affected by the floods.
According to Cook, once the “toy truck” arrived on December 15, it was difficult to tell whether the children or drivers were having more fun. “Hey, you wanted a dinosaur?” a driver called out to a student who had been looking for a play-sized version of the prehistoric reptile. “I’ve got one right here!” Cook recalls hearing the driver say.
“You could tell interacting with the kids was a joy for them,” Cook said. “They wanted to make sure every child found the exact toy they wanted.”
Drivers told families if they had other children at home, to pick out gifts for them, as well. They also held out toys for children whose families couldn’t bring them to the distribution site that morning.
When Cook first learned of Walmart’s plan to bring new toys to flood victims and other children in need for Christmas, she assumed corporate had come up with the idea. “When I found out it was the drivers who put this whole thing together and donated the toys themselves, I was like, ‘Wow. That they have the heart to do this is amazing. They deserve a huge shout out.’”
Walmart supported the effort by absorbing the cost of rounding up donations from stores in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. Employees volunteered to organize them. Drivers raised an additional $4,000 to buy toys in case donations fell short through personal contributions, a silent auction and a dessert auction. Almost every day, family members sent in homemade cookies and cakes to support the cause.
The effort was worth it.
“Watching the childrens’ faces light up was amazing,” Cook continued. “A little girl ran up to me with a Barbie doll and said, ‘Look what I got! Look what I got!’”
She had spotted a huge bin full of Barbies intended to be stocking stuffers and chose her favorite, bypassing tables loaded with more expensive toys. “I told her she could pick another one if she wanted, and she said, ‘I just love this one.’”
Cook told about another little girl who had never had a bicycle. Among several new bikes, scooters, and skateboards that were available, one caught her eye. She wasn’t sure if it was part of the toy drive. A driver noticed her pointing toward the bicycles. He walked over and told her yes, take your pick.
“Before they left, some of the families hugged me and said, ‘I didn’t know what we were gonna do about presents for Christmas,’” Cook recalled. When the gorgeous Walmart truck headed back to London, empty, it left many grateful hearts in its wake.
