LEXINGTON, Ky.— The free Horticulture Webinar Wednesdays continue on Zoom each Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. University of Kentucky extension specialists and horticulture agents teach the 45- to 60-minute sessions, covering a variety of topics that will be of interest to those tending large or small gardens or landscapes, no matter their expertise level.
Topics for April and May include:
- Using Native Plants in the Landscape, April 7
- Companion Planting, April 14
- How to Start a Community Garden, April 21
- Common Vegetable Diseases, April 28
- From My Head Toma Toes, May 5
- Japanese Art of Kokedama, May 12
- Begonias, May 19
- Summer and Fall Lawn Care, May 26.
Those interested in joining the webinars should register for one or more of the sessions at https://tinyurl.com/UKYHortWebWed21.
Last year’s webinars are available for viewing at https://kentuckyhortnews.com/horticulture-webinar-wednesdays/season-one/.
The UK Cooperative Extension Service is part of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. With its land-grant partner, Kentucky State University, UK Cooperative Extension brings the university to the people in their local communities, addressing issues of importance to all Kentuckians.
