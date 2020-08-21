LONDON — First-year coach Jamie Clark is ready to guide his South Laurel Lady Cardinals to success this fall after reaching the 13th Region Tournament’s title game last year.
The Lady Cardinals are coming off a 14-23 season that saw them post a 9-5 mark against 13th Region opponents.
“Getting a team ready during a pandemic is certainly a very challenging way to start a season,” Clark said. “Since we have not even had a chance to host actual tryouts yet, it is difficult to think about how to work on team stuff. Open gym is mostly conditioning mixed in with limited skills and drills right now due to guidelines and restrictions. The girls are doing the best they can under the circumstances. They are working hard every day on skills and drills at open gym.”
Even with the practice restrictions, Clark feels his team can compete at the district and regional levels.
“I honestly feel like these girls can compete at the district and the region level,” he said. “They work so hard, have a lot of heart, and it seems they have a good, strong chemistry on the court.
“Last year, the team said goodbye to five seniors,” Clark added. “Three of them were strong starters with the other two providing valuable offense from the bench. This season, we only have two seniors, Kristen McKeehan and Taylor Holland, at open gym. Both girls have experience and leadership they could potentially share with this year's team.”
With no tryouts yet, Clark said it is difficult to pinpoint who would be starting this season
“We have three returning starters, Kristen McKeehan, Caroline Pagan, and Autumn Bales, from last year’s squad at open gym this season,” he said. “It is very difficult to talk about starters since we haven’t even had tryouts, yet. I will say that I have been very impressed with all three of these young ladies on the court. All three of them have the potential to play a huge role in both offense and defense this season.
“Coach Deaton and I have been overly impressed with the energy these girls have in open gym sessions,” Clark added. “They love this game, and I think they genuinely care about each other. I feel as though our girls are fundamentally sound in the sport as well. Hopefully, all of these things can work together in our favor to overshadow the fact that we are a young team, and we do not have an abundance of size.”
Despite not having any practices, Clark admitted open gym has allowed him to catch a glimpse of this team’s potential.
“I have been pleasantly surprised with how well the girls are performing on fundamental skills and drills,” he said. “For our team to be successful this season, we all need to step up. Every player we choose for the team will have very specific jobs, and we will expect them to step up and fill their roles. This does include the coaching staff as well.”
Clark’s main goal going into the season is seeing his team have the best season possible given the current circumstances.
“Just like every coach at this level, we want to compete and win at every level,” he said. “Honestly, I want that, too. I also want this season, for these girls, to be the greatest season they’ve ever had, and for them to get more than just volleyball out of this.”
Clark said his team’s schedule remains incomplete due to the season being pushed back, but he did acknowledge his team has competitive teams on its slate currently.
“Our schedule is still incomplete due to so many changes that had to be made to comply with updated restrictions and guidelines,” he said. “Once the start date for our season was pushed back, I think all of the coaches in the region were scrambling to make necessary changes to accommodate district matches, first. After that, we are throwing any other game in there we can muster up just to get as many games as possible for our teams.
“According to last year’s records, we are playing several really strong teams,” Clark added. “It is no secret that we are surrounded by good teams at this level. I don’t know how many times I’ve heard coaches of old, and still today say, if you want to get better, you play people who are better than you. I’m not saying anyone in this region is better than us or anyone else, but I know there are some really good teams in this district and region. I truly think our girls can hold their own and make a run at either of the titles just as well as anyone else. We just have to put in the work and believe it.”
Even though a lot of question marks exist on when the season will begin, Clark said he is ready to get the season started.
“Coach Deaton and I are super excited to get the season going,” he admitted. “I know the girls have been ready to play since open gyms were first allowed to start up this summer. Our girls have been bringing so much energy to the court in open gym. They are communicating well, laughing, and working hard. I think they’re just happy to be there and finally playing again. Every time new updates are expected, I think they are all glued to the headlines and stories just to make sure we are still playing this fall.
“This team is very special to me,” Clark added. “It is my prayer that I can do them justice this season as a coach. I know Coach Deaton feels the same way. It truly is an honor to be in this position with South Laurel volleyball. As always, I am very thankful for this opportunity and very blessed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.