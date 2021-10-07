LONDON — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals have been looking for that signature win that could get them back on track heading into the postseason and their win against the Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams (CHAT) may have just been that win.
It wasn't the first time the two teams had met this season.
Just two weeks ago CHAT defeated South Laurel in three straight sets. The loss started a string of five straight losses for the Lady Cardinals in what was their toughest stretch of the season.
On Thursday, South Laurel was able to avenge that loss in what may be the most impressive win of the year. Coach Jamie Clark said he was proud of the way his team bounced back after suffering a loss to Whitley County on Tuesday.
“Our girls played one of their best games of the season tonight. Collectively, we were firing on all cylinders and everyone on the floor did their jobs with very few errors,” said Clark. “Tonight was the complete opposite of our last match. Being able to beat CHAT should be considered a huge win in anyone’s book. Those girls are outstanding volleyball players and they have top-notch coaches.”
Mallorie Perkins led South Laurel on the night with six kills and 21 digs. Caroline Pagan had 10 kills and 27 digs. Autumn Bales had 41 digs, while Rachel Presley had 10 kills and eight blocks. Jenny Sharp finished with 25 assists and 22 digs.
Clark said McKaley Amburgey replaced Mackenzie Rollins in the match, who is out for the week, and had a very good night, in the team’s impressive win.
“I’m just super proud of the way they bounced back after a terrible outing against Whitley on Tuesday,” said Clark. “This win feels awesome and hopefully it ignited a new spark in our team this close to the postseason.”
