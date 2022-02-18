LONDON — South Laurel is hitting on all cylinders at the right time.
The Lady Cardinals (20-8) extended their win streak to a season-best nine games while putting an end to Danville’s 12-game win streak in the process on Friday with a 62-55 win over the Lady Admirals.
South Laurel trailed 20-16 at the end of the first quarter and 34-30 at halftime before using an 18-8 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good.
“It was a great team win,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “It’s always a good win against a very good team and doesn’t play your best. It was kind of a sloppy game on both ends. We had four kids in double figures and Skeeter (Mabe) with eight.
“We made some adjustments defensively in the second half that helped us adjust to their quickness,” he added. “We somehow found a way to win which is hopefully a good sign this time of year.”
The Lady Cardinals entered the final period holding a 48-42 advantage before holding on and picking up the seven-point victory.
Clara Collins and Gracie Turner each scored 15 points apiece while Rachel Presley added 13 points. Emily Cox finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Skeeter Mabe added eight points.
South Laurel will play Whitley County Monday at 7:30 p.m. during semifinal play of the 50th District Tournament at Corbin High School.
South Laurel 62, North Laurel 55
Danville 20 14 8 13 55
South Laurel 16 14 18 14 62
Danville (55) — Mays 13, L. Akers 10, J. Akers 9, Bradshaw 13, Tandy 10.
South Laurel (62) — Collins 15, Turner 15, Cox 11, Presley 13, Mabe 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.