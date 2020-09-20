LONDON — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals dropped a close game to the visiting Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers on Monday, in a 3-1 loss.
The Lady Cardinals have already shown tremendous improvement this season. After giving up nine goals to North Laurel last week, South Laurel defeated Estill County 3-2, then played well defensively against Somerset on Monday night.
Coach Jeremy Howard said he was happy with his team’s performance against the Lady Briar Jumpers, despite the loss. Like most teams, they are still adjusting to the schedule due to restrictions from COVID-19.
“Although the scoreboard didn’t reflect it tonight, I think overall we played well,” said Howard. “We are still trying to figure out a couple of things since we weren’t able to scrimmage during the preseason.”
South Laurel was the aggressive team on the night, with 24 shots and 17 on goal. Freshman Josie Gill scored the Lady Cardinals' only goal on the night. Somerset had just 10 shots on goal, but was able to come away with three goals — two on breakaways and one on a free-kick.
Howard said he liked the way South laurel came out in the game, scoring early. But, the experience of Somerset was too much in the end.
“We came out early and put one in the back of the net. We also had one called back,” said Howard. “We are still a young team, learning what works best for us.”
The loss moves the South Laurel record to 1-2-1 on the season. They opened the year with a 1-1 tie to Boyle County.
Howard said his team will continue to work and improve. He credited Somerset on their win.
“I see our team improving every game. Hats off to Somerset. They played a great game and their goalkeeper came up big for them,” said Howard. “I told the girls we just have to take it one game at a time, learn from our mistakes, and push forward.”
Saturday’s Game
South Laurel 3, Estill County 2
South Laurel’s Belle Dotson scored three goals to lift the Lady Cardinals last Estill County.
Gracie Turner recorded nine saves as the Lady Cardinals’ keeper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.