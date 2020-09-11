Lady Jaguar golf team picks up big win in rainy conditions

PINEVILLE — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars golf team picked up a big win on Thursday by surviving rainy conditions to defeat Bell County in match play.
North Laurel turned in an impressive 168 while the Lady Bobcats finished with a 221.
Lady Jaguar Maylee Philpot finished first overall with a 40 while teammate Kinsley Blair places second with a 41. Haylee Griebel finished with a 43 while Autumn Jones turned in a 44 and Kendall Hacker shot a 47.
