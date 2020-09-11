Lady Jaguar golf team picks up big win in rainy conditions

Joel Prichard's North Laurel Lady Jaguars shot a 168 on Thursday to defeat Bell County in match play. The Lady Bobcats finished with a 221. Members of the Lady Jaguar golf team are: front row, left to right -- Lilly Kate Chesnut, Kendall Hacker, Autumn Begley, Kinsley Blair, and Mea Anderson. Back row, left to right -- Aubrey Monaco, Maylee Philpot, Joel Prichard, Autumn Jones, and Haylee Griebel. Not pictured is Assistant Coach Michele Prichard.