Lady Jaguars cruise past Knox Central, 10-0

The North Laurel Lady Jaguars are off to an impressive start to the 2020 girls’ soccer season. After opening the year with two solid wins, North Laurel finished the Knox Central Lady Panthers off in just one half of play, winning 10-0 on Tuesday.
The Lady Jaguars attack has been relentless this season. They scored nine runs in their opening game against their cross-town rival South Laurel in a 9-3. Then they defeated Corbin on Monday with a score of 5-1. With their 10 runs against the Lady Panthers, North Laurel has now scored 24 goals on the season, the most in the 13th Region through three games.
Even with the stellar performance, North Laurel Coach Jessica Miller said it took her team some time to really get into the rhythm of the game against Knox Central.
“We started out a little slow, and I think it took the girls a few minutes to get their heads on straight,” said Miller. “After that, they moved the ball really well.”
It was the middle of the field that made the difference in the game, according to Miller. Her three forwards on the night were dominant in the win. It was the same trio of girls who led the Lady Jaguars in scoring on Tuesday. Maddie Dagley led the way with five goals, while Oliva Rudder added four. Makayla Mastin rounded out the scoring with one goal on the night.
“We controlled the middle,” Miller said. “All three of our forwards had a fantastic night, especially Maddie Dagely, who found the net five times and Olivia Rudder who scored four times, despite the intense pressure from Knox Central’s Lucy Jackson.”
The win improves the Lady Jaguars’ record to 3-0 on the season. They will return to the field on Thursday to host the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers at home. Somerset defeated South Laurel 3-1 on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.