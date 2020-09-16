CORBIN — Defending 13th Region champion North Laurel continued its dominance against 13th Region teams by knocking off Corbin with a 5-1 win on the road on Monday.
The win improved Jessica Miller’s Lady Jaguars to 2-0 overall with both wins coming against 49th District opponents. North Laurel has outscored its opponents in those two games, 14-4.
“I think getting that first district win over South as our season opener was the confidence boost and reassurance the girls needed,” Miller said. “This second district win against Corbin is huge. Corbin is always a formidable opponent, and we know better than to ever underestimate them. The girls all kept level heads and worked together well.
“I’m very pleased with the way this team has been playing both offensively and defensively,” she added. “We still have a few adjustments to make to continue to improve, but I’m very happy with the team’s performance overall.”
The Lady Jaguars have now won 19 games in a row against regional competition and is 28-1 against 13th Region dating back to 2017.
North Laurel scored 10 minutes into the game with Olivia Rudder scoring off a free kick from Meg Anderson. Makayla Mastin increased the Lady Jaguars’ advantage to 2-0 at the 28-minute mark but Corbin was able to score with nine minutes remaining in the half to cut its deficit to 2-1 thanks to Grace Gibson, who scored on a free-kick.
“It’s always important to get an early lead against any opponent, especially tough opponent like Corbin,” Miller said of her team jumping out to a 2-0 lead over Corbin to open the game. “Coming out strong the first few minutes sets the tone for the rest of the game. Had we not gotten an early lead, we would have been scrambling to get our on straight, overcome frustrations, and catch up.”
The Lady Redhounds began to show some signs of fatigue in the second half and North Laurel was able to take advantage.
Rudder’s second goal of the contest at the 57-minute mark, made the score 3-1 while Anderson’s goal 10 minutes later pushed the Lady Jaguars’ advantage to 4-1.
“They jumped out but we were able to get one back,” Corbin coach Hannah Goins said. “We were able to get the momentum. But in the second half, we were tired. We weren’t playing our best.”
Mastin put the finishing touches on the win with nine minutes remaining by scoring her second goal of the match to give North Laurel a four-goal victory.
The loss dropped the Lady Redhounds to 1-2 and 1-1 against 49th District competition.
“It was a tough loss,” Goins said. “I thought we played really well in the first half. Our possession was good. We need to put it together. We need to work on getting it up the field.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.