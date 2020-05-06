Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic amidst 2020 primaries, the state is encouraging mail-in ballots. Before the June 23 election, registered voters will receive a card instructing them how to go online and apply for a mail-in ballot. Those without internet access will need to visit the Laurel County Clerk's Office or call at (606) 864-5158.
"There will be in-person voting, but the state wants a minimum of one polling precinct open. What we're trying to do is figure out the rest," said Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown. "We've got a Board of Elections meeting next week, the board of elections. We're trying to open more than just one."
The web portal to sign up for the ballots will not be set up until mid-May. Once voters receive their cards through the mail, the portal will be online. According to Brown, it's going to be a few weeks before the portal is set up.
To prevent voter fraud for mail-in votes, the signature the voter writes on the ballot will be compared to their signature on file. Brown assured that fraud generally isn't an issue during the primary election because the choice will be between candidates of one's registered party, not between Democratic and Republican candidates.
To further prevent COVID-19 spread, the state will provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for poll workers. Brown anticipates the availability of absentee ballots, however, the 2020 Kentucky Primaries are still undergoing planning.
"There's not much we can say on it until everything is completely laid out," he said. "I don't like the way we're having to do it, but we don't have much of a choice given the current state of affairs. We're being told what to do by the state. I have no way around. We're trying to make it hassle-free as possible."
The deadline for registering to vote in the primaries is May 26. The next Board of Elections meeting will be held on May 19 at 9:55 a.m. on https://elect.ky.gov. Further guidelines will be reported on as they developed. The Laurel County Clerk's office is located in the Laurel County Court House at 101 South Main Street, Room 203.
