In the last week, Laurel County reported two COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the county to 15 deaths to COVID-19 so far.
The first death was of a 56-year-old male last Thursday. The second was of a 77-year-old female who died on Tuesday.
The Laurel County Health Department reported 71 new cases in the county on Tuesday. That followed 37 new cases on Monday, 28 on Sunday, 25 on Saturday, 39 on Friday, and Thursday saw 49 new cases.
Seven of the new cases are from a congregate setting and 28 active cases in total in a congregate setting.
Laurel County stands at 1,332 active cases as of Tuesday out of 3,143 that have tested positive.
The health department reports that 32,396 have been tested for the virus as of Monday.
There are 29 currently hospitalized.
On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that seven more Kentucky hospitals received shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and that the administration of thousands of vaccines are beginning to occur.
“The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are absolute game changers with 94-95% effectiveness and, it appears, minimal side effects,” Gov. Beshear said. “It gives us a view and a vision and a certainty of victory against this virus. We’ve just got to stay vigilant between now and when everybody can get it.”
Sharing photos of vaccine shipments received from hospitals across the state, the Governor said, “These front-line heroes know that we’ve got their back. They fought for us every single day. We value their safety and we need their help getting through these next couple of months.”
Facilities receiving vaccine deliveries late Monday and Tuesday included Baptist Health in Corbin, Louisville and Madisonville; Norton Hospital in Louisville; UK HealthCare in Lexington; Pikeville Medical Center; and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood.
The seven facilities received shipments after UofL Health in Louisville, Baptist Health Lexington and the Medical Center at Bowling Green received the first shipments provided in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear announced receipt of the vaccines yesterday and looked on as the first vaccines were given to Kentuckians.
“After 10 months of being on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited for the good news that a vaccine is now available and that we can offer it to some of our health care workers at UK HealthCare,” said Dr. Mark Newman, UK executive vice president for health affairs. “We will be providing the first vaccinations to our front-line workers, employees who have direct patient care primarily for COVID-19 patients or under investigation for COVID-19. While we know that we have a long way to go in ending this pandemic, we are grateful to be part of this momentous first step.”
Monday saw the reopening of indoor dining and capacity restrictions lessen for other venues.
Kentucky’s public health restrictions and recommendations now include:
- All public and private middle and high schools will continue remote instruction until Jan. 4, 2021. Elementary schools can return to in-person learning once their county is out of the red zone.
- Restaurants and bars can reopen at 50% capacity. Masks are required except when actively drinking or eating. Service must stop at 11 p.m.; establishments must close no later than 12 a.m.
- Indoor social gatherings are recommended to have no more than eight people from a maximum of two households. There is no recommended limit on the number of people from the same household. There is no limit on outdoor social gatherings.
- Gyms, fitness centers, pools and other indoor recreation facilities can operate at 50% capacity. Masks must be worn while exercising.
- Venues, event spaces and theaters can reopen at 50% capacity.
- Professional services can operate with up to 50% of employees working in-person; however, all employees who are able to work from home must do so.
Governor Andy Beshear also announced on Monday that the state’s $15 million Eviction Relief Fund has spent $12.3 million since the application opened Sept. 8 to help 3,254 households stay healthy in their homes.
“We’ve also spent over $1 million of Team Kentucky Fund dollars to pay for rent in 2021 – that helps 1,752 households,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today at 5:30 p.m. EST we will reopen applications for the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund, and it will stay open until all funds are exhausted, which we think could be between 24 and 48 hours. This reopening will be for past due rent for March through December 2020 only, not future rent. We estimate about $1.4 million will be available.”
When CARES Act funding is exhausted, the applications will again close.
The Governor announced new public health guidance for Kentucky schools. He said there would be no change in the way the incidence rate will be calculated for each county; instead, the recommendations and requirements for each color-coded zone from the Kentucky Department for Public Health are changing in the following ways:
- Adjustments of red/orange county recommendations.
- Every school must provide a meaningful virtual option that cannot negatively impact virtual students’ GPA, class rank or any other educational opportunity or recognition.
- Schools must accommodate all educators and employees who fall into a high-risk category with a virtual option.
- Healthy at School guidelines will be mandatory starting on Jan. 4, 2021.
- KDPH recommends returning to in-person learning no sooner than Jan. 11, 2021.
- Continue daily reporting.
Federal coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx was in Kentucky on Tuesday, meeting with Gov. Beshear, Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and Kentucky General Assembly leaders.
The Governor thanked Dr. Birx for the visit and for applauding the state’s proactive measures that helped to slow the spread of the virus. The Governor noted that Kentucky has fared better than many other states.
Dr. Stack said the pandemic’s third surge is rising more rapidly than seen in the previous surges. The current surge is also broader, involving more counties simultaneously. This surge is also lasting longer, nearly twice as long so far from initiation of rapid spread to plateau.
Further, the pattern of the rapid increase in case numbers and accompanying hospitalizations and fatalities are also being observed across the nation, beginning with the Northern Plains.
“As the weather cools and Americans gather indoors, we expect to see a rise in cases following indoor gatherings where masks were not worn,” Dr. Stack said.
The need for testing has not slipped in importance, Dr. Stack added. Asymptomatic, or silent transmission, is “a critical component of viral spread and must be identified through testing.” He equated the importance of testing as on par with masking, physical distancing, and hand hygiene.
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 2,946
New deaths: 15
Positivity rate: 8.53%
Total deaths: 2,239
Currently hospitalized: 1,788
Currently in ICU: 438
Currently on ventilator: 246
Top counties with the most positive cases Tuesday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Daviess and Madison. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 418.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.