It is the time to elect new board positions and in a unanimous vote, Joe Karr succeeded outgoing Board Chair Jeff Lewis as the moderator of the meetings.
Long-time board member Ed Jones was selected as Vice-Chair — succeeding Karr.
Meeting times and dates for the next fiscal year were also set — with no change. Board meetings will be held the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 5 p.m. in the Central Office, which is located by London Elementary School on North Main Street.
Several positions were also re-created. Re-created means the position has been vacated and must be re-established by the board in order to announce the vacancies.
One of the positions listed to re-create is a Business Manager for the school district — created with the resignation of current Business Manager, Adam Hooker. Hooker has taken a similar position at East Bernstadt Independent School District — where he was employed for three years before joining the Laurel County School District.
Board member Brice Hicks suggested revising the agenda for Monday’s meeting to discuss the Business Manager position. Karr said he wanted to make that position into two, with Bennett saying the board could create a position for a Finance Officer and a Facilities Manager. Hooker filled both positions during his tenure with the county school system. That item will be placed for more discussion at a future meeting.
Positions approved were: 2 Special Education Teachers for the District at North Laurel Middle School, a School Psychologist for the District, an LBD Teacher for the District at Hunter Hills Elementary, a LBD Teacher at North Laurel High School, 2 Preschool Assistants for Keavy Elementary, a Special Education Teacher for Laurel County Day Treatment, and a School Nurse for the District. Two Title I Assistants for Hunter Hills Elementary was also created during the meeting.
The pay for bookkeepers at individual schools spurred some discussion among board members and Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett. Karr brought up the issue.
“I wanted to look at the pay for these positions, top to bottom, from the elementary to the middle school to the high school,” Karr said.
“Do we really want to pull out just one position and look at it?” Bennett asked. “I don’t recommend any more pay raises — they’ve already gotten a $2 an hour raise.”
With that, board members voted to table the issue until another meeting.
Allowing administrators to coach was another topic discussed, with Bennett voicing his concerns.
“As administrators, your days don’t end at 3 or 4,” he said. “Coaching takes up a lot of time that most administrators don’t have. And there could be issues of conflicts of interest. Paying administrators coach’s pay could also be seen as double dipping.”
Jones echoed Bennett’s concerns, adding that such practice could create problems.
“I can see where there could be a definite conflict,” he said. “You could have an administrator working on one side of the town and coaching on the other side. That could be problematic.”
Then came a discussion on whether there was a board policy prohibiting such issues. Bennett said it had been a “practice” not to allow administrators to coach and had been followed long before his time as superintendent. School Board Attorney Conrad Cessna elaborated on the terminology of “practice” and “policy,” with Jones stating that during his time on the board, administrators did not seek to coach school district teams.
Since that issue was a “discussion,” there was no call for a vote on the issue.
In other actions, board members:
• Approved a $70,000 grant from the Department of Juvenile Justice for the upcoming school year. That money offsets operations at the Laurel County Day Treatment.
• Approved the 2023-2024 Certified Evaluation Plan (CEP).
• Approved agreement with Second Mile Behavioral Health for the upcoming school year.
• Approved District Representatives to serve on the school district’s Administration and Release Committee (ARC).
• Approved agreement with Teaching Strategies LLC online service for the coming school year.
• Approved the 2023-2024 KSBA board policy updates, procedure updates and Employee Handbook.
