Both Laurel and East Bernstadt school districts had an impressive showing as the scores of the state’s academic achievement test scores were released last week.
East Bernstadt Superintendent Vicki Jones praised the efforts of students, staff and parents for the high ratings — especially following the COVID pandemic that required online classes.
Laurel County Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett echoed the same sentiment, giving accolades to the achievements made during a most difficult time of education.
Schools were ranked on their achievements by five color categories — red for lowest performance, orange, yellow, green and blue, with blue being the highest.
EAST BERNSTADT:
Both East Bernstadt Elementary and East Bernstadt Middle School ranked “Green” in their overall test scores.
In socioeconomic status, students listed as economically disadvantaged students ranked 57% while non-economically disadvantaged students ranked at 74% in reading at the elementary level. Middle school students were 61% for economically disadvantaged, to the others at 79%.
In mathematics, the margins were slimmer. Elementary students falling into the economically disadvantaged ranked at 34% while the non-disadvantaged are listed at 50%. Middle school students fell at 34% for disadvantaged with non-disadvantaged reaching 61%.
The state Department of Education lists that 71.6% of East Bernstadt students fall into the economic disadvantaged category while 28.4% are in the non-economically disadvantaged bracket.
East Bernstadt Independent School District is very pleased to report outstanding performance on the 2022 Kentucky Summative Assessment. Both the elementary and middle school scored “high” in the new accountability system which is indicated by an overall school color rating of green.
Notable Academic Achievements
—This district was ranked 15th out of 172 districts in elementary schools.
—The district was ranked 10th out of 172 districts in middle schools.
—The elementary school was ranked in the top 18% of all elementary schools in Kentucky.
—The middle school was ranked in the top 10% of all middle schools in Kentucky.
The district is very pleased with this achievement. The dedication of students, staff, parents and board members working together made this possible. Support from all stakeholders is central to the success of our students.
The East Bernstadt School District is a student-centered district where our goal is that each child will learn, grow, and develop every day in our school. Our desire is to provide academic excellence in a warm, support
LAUREL COUNTY SCHOOLS:
The Laurel County School District released the following statement regarding the test scores:
All Laurel County elementary schools earned top Blue or Green performance ratings while both middle schools earned a green rating and both high schools rated yellow.
The ratings place Laurel County 5th highest in the state (top 3%) in the Overall Elementary rating, and 14th in the state (top 8%) in the Overall Middle School rating.
All of Laurel County’s District Elementary schools are in the top 22% in the state, while both middle schools are in the top 15% in the state.
Laurel County District Elementary Schools are 5th highest in the state (top 3%) among all districts in the Overall Elementary rating.
Three schools are among the top in the state:
• Sublimity Elementary was the 5th highest.
• Bush Elementary is the 6th highest.
• Cold Hill Elementary is the 9th highest.
All Laurel County District Elementary schools are in the top 22% in the state.
Both North Laurel and South Laurel Middle Schools are ranked the highest 14th performing in the state (top 8% in the Overall Middle School rating).
Laurel County School District Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett noted, “Laurel County Schools are blessed with highly skilled staff who demonstrate a tremendous work ethic, commitment to providing quality educational services, and a supportive Board of Education. Our Laurel County School and District team maintains a focus on doing great things for kids.”
Elementary:
• Bush — Blue
• Camp Ground — Green
• Cold Hill — Blue
• Colony — Green
• Hazel Green — Blue
• Hunter Hills — Blue
• Johnson — Green
• Keavy — Blue
• London — Blue
• Sublimity — Blue
• Wyan-Pine Grove — Green
Middle:
• North Laurel — Green
• South Laurel — Green
High Schools:
• North Laurel — Yellow
• South Laurel — Yellow
Students in the McDaniel Learning Center, Center for Innovation and Laurel County Day Treatment programs are blended into the middle and high school testing and do not have individual test scores.
