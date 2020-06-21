Lewis says he wants to fully fund the pension system, fight the drug epidemic

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 90TH DISTRICT -- A father, husband, business owner, outdoorsman, sports fan and Kentuckian. That is how Derek Lewis, the Republican candidate for the 90th District state representative race, describes himself.
Lewis said that he is running for reelection to the state House of Representatives because it is a bigger platform.
"I have always been involved in various roles within my community, but the state representative has given me a platform to help people," he said. "Whether that be through economics or whether that be through solving problems that people are facing."
Lewis said that he is qualified for the position because it is a job that he is already doing.
"I am already doing the job. My day job is a small business owner. I am on a housing development alliance board. I am on a hospital board. I am on a workforce development board. I have done various community service projects throughout the 90th District. I am a churchgoer," said Lewis. "I believe that I share the perspective of many in the 90th District. I believe to know the wants and needs of the people here. I feel qualified to carry their voice with me when we pass legislation in Frankfort."
Lewis said in terms of technical qualifications, he has a background in accounting, business administration and communication arts.
The planks of his platform include fighting the drug epidemic, economic development and diversification and fully funding the pension system.
Lewis said his wife was in the school district. He believes that the teacher pension fund needs protection.
His top priority if re-elected will be supporting legislation for job creation, protecting the lives of the unborn and protecting the Second Amendment rights.
"I am a Kentuckian. From the heart, I care about where we live and work. I care about the people here. I care about the communities. I want to see growth. I want to see a better quality of life."
Lewis is the only Republican candidate for the 90th District state representative race. Lewis will not appear on the ballot in June, but he will be on the ballot in November for the general election.
