To some, it may just seem like a regular day, but when you take a step inside of London Martial Arts, you will see numerous athletes training, and getting ready for upcoming competitions.
This week, some of those athletes are training for what could be one of the most prestige competitions they have been in thus far. They will compete this weekend in the Good fight Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament. If they pick up a win they will get a chance to compete in the World Championships.
Treyton Byerly, Dylan Brewer, Waylon Deaton, Kinnedy Hundley, and Anthony Mazzola will all be representing London Martial Arts, and our community during this competition.
