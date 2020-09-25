LAUREL COUNTY — A Laurel County grand jury indicted Steven Owens, 19, of London, on charges of sexual abuse in the first degree, four counts of sodomy in the first degree, and one count of rape in the first degree.
According to the indictment, Owens is accused of engaging in deviate sexual intercourse and subjecting two juvenile victims to sexual contact through the use of forcible compulsion during Oct. through Nov. last year.
The indictments state that during the time of the incidents, one victim was 8 years old, while the other was 6 years old.
Others indicted by the Laurel County grand jury and their charges include:
- Jason Daniel Blevins, 35, of Corbin: Assault in the first degree, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Matthew Alexander Mullins, 30, of London: Strangulation in the second degree.
- Charles Odell Shores III, 24, of London: Strangulation in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, persistent felony offender first degree.
- Adam Matthew Anderson, 36, of Williamsburg: Prohibited use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
- Andrew Kyle Grigsby, 25, of London: Five counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
- Joseph Chad Curry, 44, London: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Daniel Titus Akins, 34, of Euclid, Ohio: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, disorderly conduct second degree, alcohol intoxication.
- Christopher Grant Hammons, 43, of London: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, theft by unlawful taking of the value of less than $500, persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Kyle Derek Maggard, 22, of London: Burglary in the second degree, menacing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the first degree, and alcohol intoxication.
- Jennifer Marie Lefevers, 43, of Corbin: Promoting contraband in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, public intoxication, resisting arrest, promoting contraband in the second degree.
- Charles Earl Nantz Jr., 30, of Lily: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Nikita Christine Hedrick, 30, of Lily: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hedrick was also indicted on a separate case, and charged with burglary in the second degree.
- Kenneth Clifford Chappell, 58, of Somerset: Theft by deception of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
- Matthew Allen McIntosh, 44, of East Bernstadt: Cultivating marijuana more than five plants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brian Joseph Laster, 43, of London: Flagrant non support.
- Amy Rose Abner (AKA Amy Rose Riley), 40, of Annville: Flagrant non support.
- Daniel Lee Asher, 35, of London: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Tracy Marie Marshall, 32, of Lexington: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance in an improper container, persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Raymond James Robinson, 34, of London: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Nila Maria Callahan, 36, of London: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Mark Steven Alexander Jr., 29, of London: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Alexander was also indicted on a separate case with four counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.
- Terry Lee Blanton, 42, of Pennington Gap, Virginia: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Mark Anthony Mounts, 66, of London: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, failure to wear a seatbelt.
- Travis Scott Merritt, 39, of London: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear a seat belt, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- David James Anders, 45, of Englewood, Tenn.: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required automobile insurance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating a vehicle with no registration plate, improper display of registration plate.
- Ginger Michelle Bray (AKA Ginger Michelle Middleton), 44, of Richmond: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband in the first degree, assault in the third degree, resisting arrest.
- Keegan J. Smith, 22, of Lily: Robbery in the first degree, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Micheal David Webb, 22, of Corbin: Robbery in the first degree.
- Randall Brian Murray, 58, of East Bernstadt: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Bonnie Rose Boone (AKA Bonnie Henson), 55, of East Bernstadt: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Travis Wayne Creech, 36, of London: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Kyle Matthew Robinson, 35, of East Bernstadt: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Polly Marie Brock (AKA Polly Maria Doan), 36, of East Bernstadt: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Tyler Ryan Simpson, 26, of London: Two separate cases both charging Simpson with flagrant non support.
- Charles Wayne Allen, 42, of East Bernstadt: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Benjamin Carson Liford, 35, of Corbin: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Steven Ray Chandler, 37, of London: Two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Nila Marie Callahan, 38, of London: Two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dustin James Bewley, 26, of London: Three counts of knowingly exploit adult person over $300.
- Brian Keith Surgener, 38, of Corbin: Fleeing or evading police in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to wear a seatbelt, persistent of a felony offender in the first degree.
- Jeremy Keith Moore, 36, of Waynesburg: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating a vehicle with no registration plate, failure to signal, failure to wear a seat belt.
- Jason Dewayne Frazier, 38, of East Bernstadt: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of marijuana, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Patience V. Robinson, 19, of East Bernstadt: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, promoting contraband in the first degree, possession of marijuana.
- Dustin Tyler Morgan, 24, of London: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, resisting arrest, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoke or suspended for driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Charles David Steele, 36, of Williamsburg: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Patricia Sizemore (AKA Patricia Eversole), 55, of London: Knowingly exploit adult person over $300.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury; it is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
