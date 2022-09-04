To some, it may just seem like a regular day, but when you take a step inside of London Martial Arts, you will see numerous athletes training and getting ready for upcoming competitions.
This week, some of those athletes are training for what could be one of the most prestigious competitions they have been in thus far.
They will compete this weekend in the Good Fight Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament. If they pick up a win they will compete in the World Championships.
Treyton Byerly, Dylan Brewer, Waylon Deaton, Kinnedy Hundley, and Anthony Mazzola will all be representing London Martial Arts and our community during this competition.
“I have trained five days a week, and this is my first tournament. I’m going there to win, and get my ticket to Pennsylvania,” Treyton Byerly said. “I have been doing this for 2-3 years, so i feel like I’m more than prepared for this tournament.”
“We put in a lot of preparation to get ready, working five days a week, which most Jiu-Jitsu gyms do not do,” Coach Jonathan Byerly said. “I have trained a lot of athletes, and this group’s work ethic is the best I have seen. They give 110%.”
