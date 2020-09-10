LONDON — The South Laurel 11-12-year old All-Stars softball team is heading to state tournament play in a couple of weeks after handing Leslie County two losses on Saturday during the District 4 championship games.
Clayton Baker’s squad outscored Leslie County 34-0 in both games, and will now try to make a run at a state championship.
“Our goal was to win the district,” Baker said. “Our older girls hadn’t won a district championship, and we came together as a team and were able to do it. The girls really made my day by winning both games.”
South Laurel didn’t waste any time taking control of the first game and cruised to an easy 18-0 win. They never let up in the second game, using a nine-run third inning to put the game away with a 16-0 victory.
K. Depew led the team With four runs scored in the second game while Morgan Jackson, Addison Baker, and Aubrey Bundy each scoring twice. Audrey Likins picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle and struck out six batters.
“I was pleased with the way we played,” Baker said. “The girls played excellent. It was an all-around well-played game really.”
With state tournament play beginning in less than two weeks in Prestonsburg, Baker admitted he likes his team’s chances of bringing home a state title.
“All of these girls are friends and great athletes,” he said. “If they’re playing their best, this team has the talent to do it.”
