A man involved in a weekend domestic dispute ended a potential manhunt by turning himself in to police on Monday.
Travis Austin Hall, 26, of Hwy. 1376 in East Bernstadt, was wanted on a Laurel District Court warrant stemming from a Nov. 26 incident.
According to information from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Hall was driving vehicle along Hwy. 1376 around 10 p.m. when he and a female passenger in the vehicle became involved in an argument. The woman said six children were also in the vehicle at the time, when Hall hit the woman 10 or 12 times in the face.
That caused the vehicle to veer in the roadway, nearly wrecking.
The female was transported to Saint Joseph London where it was determined that she had bleeding on the brain and a fractured orbital around her eye. She was later taken to a trauma center in Tennessee for further treatment.
Hall was charged with second-degree assault and seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He is scheduled in appear in Laurel District Court on Dec. 6 but remains incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Center under $50,000 cash bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.