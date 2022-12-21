A man wanted on warrants added to his legal woes when he tried to flee police while operating a bulldozer.
Casey Lee Reed, 40, of Bert Allen Road in London, has two more court dates in January after the incident on Dec. 15 in which he tried to evade police when they arrived to serve warrants on him.
Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel went to Reed’s residence to serve the warrants. Reed was on a bull dozer, pushing dirt in his yard. But rather than speak with the officer, Reed chose to drive off in the bull dozer in an attempt to elude police.
Information from the Laurel Sheriff’s Office indicates that Reed drove the bulldozer through a field and into some woods, knocking down trees along the way.
McDaniel, meanwhile, had been joined by London City Police Officers Dillon Blair and Ben Webb, who engaged in a foot pursuit of the bulldozer. McDaniel was able to reach the dozer and jerk the door open to pull Reed out, and place him under arrest.
It was noted that as Reed traveled through the woods, he pushed over trees that caused danger to the pursuing officers.
Reed was taken into custody and is now facing new charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment to a police officer, resisting arrest, and menacing. He is also charged on several bench warrants, which was the initial purpose of McDaniel going to Reed’s residence.
Those warrants include charges in Laurel Circuit Court for probation violation for theft by unlawful taking of farm equipment, another charge for failure to appear on charges of receiving stolen property and second-degree persistent felony offender, and two separate charges of failure to appear on charges of child support.
Reed is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on $10,000 cash bond for the new charges and $1,500 cash bond on the other charges. He is set for a court appearance on Jan. 23 in Laurel Circuit Court and a preliminary hearing on Jan. 31 on the new charges.
Ironically, Reed was scheduled for a hearing in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday, Dec. 19 for a probation revocation hearing. Court documents show that Reed’s probation was set aside and he was remanded back into custody to serve seven years concurrent with another case and must pay $88,856 in restitution.
Assisting in the pursuit and arrest were Sheriff’s Detectives Robert Reed and Jake Miller.
