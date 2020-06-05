McDaniel Learning Center recognized as one of 11 Alternative Programs of Distinction

Laurel County’s McDaniel Learning Center has been recognized as one of 11 Alternative Programs of Distinction by the Kentucky Department of Education. Alternative education programs are specially catered to students who are better suited non-traditional classroom experiences. The McDaniel Educational Center, along with 10 other establishments throughout the state, will be officially recognized by a Department of Education board meeting in June. They will also be rewarded with a monetary award to help pay for more instructional support.
The McDaniel Learning Center serves students from North and South Laurel High Schools, offering flexible scheduling and an alternative atmosphere for students in the county.
Principal Kyle Mink shares feelings of pride and gratitude in McDaniel’s staff and students for earning this praise from the Kentucky Department of Education.
“It’s very rewarding. It’s a testament to the amount of hard work our staff puts in working with our kids we get from both high schools and to the work kids are putting in themselves,” Mink said of receiving the distinction.
Alternative learning programs are a vital and often overlooked component in helping students get the best education they can get. Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown describes the importance of alternative schools in the state.
“Alternative programs are vital to the future of the children of the Commonwealth. We can’t reach every child in a traditional classroom setting. We have to work with our students to find what works best for them and put them in the best possible situation to succeed,” Brown said.
These non-traditional education programs work in a variety of different ways. Mink spoke at length about the curriculum at the McDaniel Learning Center and why he thinks it has been so successful.
“We’re an alternative high school program. Our curriculum is online and we do character education classes as well. It’s a smaller, family like setting for kids to take advantage of that the district funds. We do a really good job monitoring our students individually. We have a lot of one on one time with our students. Teachers offer interventions and really offer plans for these students. We create a plan for every student that enrolls to help them graduate and meet every requirement they need,” Mink said.
As every glove doesn’t fit every hand, every classroom doesn’t fit every student. Some students may find a regular classroom lacking, requiring a smaller setting with more one on one contact to thrive in their educational pursuits. For those kids, alternative school programs like the one offered at the McDaniel Education Center offer an effective solution to that problem.
