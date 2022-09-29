Although COVID remains a touchy subject for many, the funds distributed through the federal government to assist communities is still paying off on the local front.
During last week’s meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court, magistrates approved a bid for the McWhorter Fire Department to obtain a new pumper truck.
“The bid came in at $321,894 and the (fiscal) court will pay $300,000 of that,” said Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield.
McWhorter is the last of the county fire departments to receive a bid for a new truck. Through emergency funds from the federal government, the fiscal court distributed those funds to assist volunteer fire departments in the county to obtain a new truck. Richard Bales, magistrate and chief of the Keavy Fire Department, told Westerfield that each department was deeply appreciative of the financial assistance.
Magistrates also approved the second reading to adopt Manning Court into the county road system and approved a correction of the footage on Chips Lane. Westerfield said the footage should be 3,987 feet.
An agreement with the Kentucky Public Employees’ Deferred Comp plan was also approved, with Westerfield explaining that the action is required under state law.
The Laurel County Fiscal Court meets the fourth Thursday of each month other than in September when the World Chicken Festival falls on that date and is moved to the Tuesday prior to the festival’s opening on Thursday. The same applies to November when Thanksgiving Day falls on the fourth Thursday of the month.
