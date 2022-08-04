The following students were awarded honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the Dean's List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the Honor's List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours. To be named on the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled for 14 or more credit hours.
Mercy College of Ohio is a Catholic institution with a campus in Toledo, Ohio and a location in Youngstown, Ohio. It focuses on healthcare and health science programs. Mercy College offers graduate degrees in Nursing, Health Administration and Physician Assistant; Bachelor's degrees in Biology, Healthcare Administration, Medical Imaging and Nursing; Associate degrees in Health Sciences, Health Information Technology, Nursing, and Radiologic Technology; and Certificates in Community Health Worker, Emergency Medical Technician-Basic, Medical Coding, Paramedic, Phlebotomy and Polysomnographic Technology and specialty imaging certificates.
London resident John Bishop, BS Medical Imaging, was named on the Honors List.
